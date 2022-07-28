Ex on the Beach star Ross Worswick ties the knot to fiancée Danielle

Congratulations are in order for former Ex on the Beach star Ross Worswick and his wife Danielle Fogarty as they have tied the knot in a legal wedding ceremony.

The newlyweds shared beautiful snaps from their ceremony to both of their Instagram accounts. The caption reads, “Legal but not official… to be continued 10.09.22”.

A host of celebrity friends rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair.

Model and personal trainer Joss Mooney wrote, “This is like a vogue photo shoot! Love you both”.

“Awwwww congrats”, penned The Only Way is Essex star Chloe Sims. Fashion designer and former reality television star Lillie Lexie added, “Beautiful!!!!! Congratulations”.

Danielle looks gorgeous in a white strapless top and matching white trousers. Her red-bottom Louboutins added a hint of colour as she walked up stairs in some of the fabulous photos.

With white sunglasses to complete the look and a bunch of white roses in hand, the mum-of-one is the definition of chic.

32-year-old Ross sports a black suit with a white shirt, which had the top button undone, for a classy and cool look.

Danielle posted a series of snaps to her Instagram stories with details from the special day. She wrote, “We legally got married! So simple, only two witnesses but it was perfect. Now bring on the big day”.

The 30-year-old bride went on to say, “We are SO excited now for our wedding… 44 days to go”.

Ross and the daughter of motorcycle racer Carl Doherty, got engaged in October 2020. The pair went on to have their son, Mason, in July 2021.