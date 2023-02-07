Everything you need to know about the new Love Island bombshell

Listen up – we’ve got a text!

A new bombshell is entering the Love Island villa tonight, and we’re certain she’s going to ruffle a few feathers.

28-year-old Claudia Fogarty from Blackburn is a fashion boutique owner and we have no doubt that she’ll make an impression in the South African villa.

Claudia, who is the daughter of former motorcycle racer and 2014 I’m A Celeb winner Carl Fogarty, had been rumoured to be entering the villa over the past few days, and earlier today, her status as an Islander was officially confirmed.

In her pre-entrance interview, Claudia explained why she believes it is the right time for her to join the Love Island villa.

“It’s come at the perfect time in my life. I’m 28, I’m not getting any younger and I’ve been single for 8 months, so I feel ready to settle and find ‘the one’. I’m done with the ‘bad boys’. I just want to find my person,” she admitted.

Claudia also revealed who she has her eye on in the villa. “Tom, I think he’s a really down-to-earth guy and he’s family orientated like me”

The incoming Islander stated that she’s not afraid to go for what she wants, but that she hopes to make a few friends. “I’m a confident person, I can be fiery when I want to be, but I’m a girls’ girl so I know I will get on well with all of them,” Claudia said.

As a reality TV star himself, Claudia’s dad Carl had a few departing words of advice for her. “My dad just told me to be myself, he said the one thing you can’t do is hide who you are, he said he loves who I am and everyone else will love me,” she beamed.

As shown in the first look for tonight’s episode, it appears that bombshell Claudia will gatecrash the other Islander’s annual heart rate challenge as a surprise, last-minute contestant.

We can’t wait to see her entrance! Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two/ITV2.