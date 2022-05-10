Everything you need to know about Eurovision & Ireland’s representative

It’s finally time to grab your scorecards and practise your singing voice because Eurovision 2022 is starting tonight!

This year, the show is being held in Italy after last year's Italian contestants Maneskin won the competition singing Zitti E Buoni, which translates to ‘Shut up and behave’.

The semi-finals begin tonight, May 10, at 8pm, with the second semi-finals taking place on Thursday, May 12. The Eurovision Song Contest’s grand finale will be on Saturday, May 14.

Seventeen countries will compete in tonight’s semi-final. In order of their performances, they are Albania, Latvia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Slovenia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Moldova, Portugal, Croatia, Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Armenia.

We will have to wait until Thursday to see Ireland’s contestant, Brooke Scullion, battle it out with Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden and Czech Republic.

Ireland’s Brooke will compete in between Cyprus and North Macedonia.

Out of each semi-final, only 10 contestants will get to perform on Saturday's show. Adding those together and to Eurovision's "Big Five" countries, there will be 25 singers performing on Saturday.

Eurovision’s “Big Five”, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain automatically get through to the finals on Saturday night.

Russia has been disqualified from competing in this year’s singing competition by the European Broadcasting Union due to their invasion of Ukraine.

Brooke is a Derry native and former estate agent. She is now a singer and actor and has appeared in Derry Girls as an extra. The song she will be performing is called That’s Rich. The pop-funky song is definitely a catchy one and will hopefully help Ireland get through to the final on Saturday!

We wish Brooke the best of luck for Thursday night and hope to see Ireland’s Eurovision winning streak back again.