June 7? March 5? May 27? How to tell how popular your bday is

Birthdays are undoubtedly special occasions, but have you ever wondered if your date of birth is a rarity or common as muck?

Now there's a simple way to find out, thanks to the Central Statistics Office website.

The CSO has created an online tool that tells you where your birthday ranks in popularity compared to the rest of the country.

Overall October 1 emerges as the most common birthday for Irish people.

The notorious February 29 is the most rare, for obvious reasons, with Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day being the second and third rarest.

However, November is the most uncommon month to have a birthday.

Nine of the top 10 dates of birth were towards the end of September, making this the most common time for birthdays.

Is it a coincidence that September is nine months on from the festive New Years season? We think not.