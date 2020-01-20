Been cheated on? Experts explain why that’s actually a GOOD thing

Discovering your other half has cheated on you has to be one of the most soul-destroying experiences a person can endure.

Even though it should never be considered a reflection on you, it undoubtedly leads most of us to question ourselves, our self-worth and our impression of other people.

So far, so hideous, right? Well, according to scientists, the experience isn't ALL bad, and actually helps the injured parties in more ways than we can ever imagine when we're crying ourselves to sleep and forgetting to wash our hair.

In a study conducted by Binghamton University in conjunction with University College London, researchers asked more than 5,500 participants to assess the repercussions of failed relationships and the outcome of infidelity.

According to the researchers' findings, women who have been cheated on tend to develop higher levels of emotional intelligence.

Commenting on this, research associate Craig Morris said: "Most women who have lost a mate to another women report a 'silver lining' of higher mating intelligence."

"What this means, in their words, is that they are more attuned to cues of infidelity in a future mate, more aware of how other women interact with their mate, have more self confidence and more self-awareness, and independence in general," he concluded.

In the words of Kelis, might trick me once, I won't let you trick me twice…