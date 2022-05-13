Eurovision’s Brooke Scullion opens up about not getting into finals

Ireland’s Eurovision representative Brooke Scullion has opened up on how she feels about not making it past the semi-finals and into Saturday’s finale.

After Thursday’s semi-final Brooke battled it out with contestants from Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyrus, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden and Czech Republic.

Of these countries, only 10 could make it through to the final show and unfortunately Brooke didn’t make the cut.

After the results were announced last night, Brooke took to Instagram to share her thoughts on not progressing to the final.

In a video captioned, “Thank you”, Brooke explained, “Look it didn’t go out way tonight”.

“We are so so happy with what we did and it just maybe isn't for me right now”.

As the That’s Rich singer started to get tearful she said, “Thank you so much to everybody who voted”.

Before ending the video, Brooke admitted “I couldn't have done anymore”, before thanking everybody again and stating that she was happy.

The singer also revealed that she has a new EP coming out which is available to pre-save now.

Credit: Instagram

Friends and fans of the 23-year-old rushed to the comments to share their commiserations with Brooke.

Singer Jamie Hannah wrote, “Brooke, you're such a talent. So excited to hear the EP”.

Presenter Bláthnaid Treacy penned, “You were magnificent. Thank you for doing such a brilliant job”.

The Saturdays singer Una Healy added, “You were fantastic Brooke, we are all so proud of you. You are destined for so much more and I can’t wait to see what’s next xx”.

Eurovision’s Grand Final will take place tomorrow, Saturday, at 8pm, where 25 remaining countries will battle it out to be crowned the winner of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest.

Even though Brooke won’t be performing in tomorrow’s show, she did a fantastic job and we can’t wait to see what’s coming next for this rising star.