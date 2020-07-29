Erin’s Diary: A Derry Girls book is coming out later this year

Do you know what we really need in life?

A Derry Girls book.

And thanks to Orion Books and the brilliant Lisa McGee, it's happening! Erin's Diary is coming out this November and it's gone to the very top of our Christmas list.

The comedy series set in Derry, Northern Ireland in the 1990s, won a special place in our hearts and now the book is set to win over bookworms around the country.

Coming to bookshops this autumn, Erin’s Diary is a hilarious ‘in world’ publication that extends the laugh-out-loud humour of Derry Girls onto the page. With Erin’s inner take on everything that has happened so far, this book will both dive deeper into the events we have seen unfold on the screen and unveil brand new stories and never-before-revealed details about characters.

Complete with newspaper clippings, doodles, poetry, school reports, handwritten notes from her friends, and much much more, Erin’s Diary is as warm, funny and brilliantly observed as the TV; a must-have for fans this Christmas.

The must-have book will be published by Orion on November 12.

Speaking about Erin's Diary, Lisa McGee told Stylist: "The book will reveal some new information about old events as well as some brand new antics from Erin and the gang – hopefully it will keep fans laughing until series three hits the screen."

Pre-order your copy of Erin's Diary here.