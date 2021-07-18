Enjoy pitstop treats this summer only at Kilkenny Design

The heatwave is here and Ireland is a nation embracing the staycation! While some may be missing the excitement of jumping on a plane, it is the perfect excuse to get out and explore what Ireland has to offer from the coolest hotspots to remotest scenic hideaways across the country.

Kilkenny stores are here to make journeys a joy this staycation season. Designed to welcome and soothe weary travellers, Kilkenny stores around the country have a selection of pitstop treats for all your needs.

From grab-and-go Picnic Baskets to relaxed cafés and restaurants for those with a little more time on their hands, Kilkenny stores offer a chance to take a breather and stretch your legs. Pick up some treats for the journey ahead, a souvenir from your travels from local makers and designers or avail of essential ‘pitstop facilities’!

For those looking to explore the surrounding areas, Kilkenny stores are located in some of the most beautiful staycation destinations in the country so why not make the most of your journey or your destination? Each store has information on all the top sightseeing spots and amenities nearby, or go online to kilkennyshop.comto plan your stop ahead of time.

The delicious take away Picnic Baskets are available from selected stores* and contain a gourmet sandwich, a choice of Homemade Sausage Roll, Savoury Scone with apricot jam or a vegetarian Egg Muffin and a choice of Chocolate Brownie, Lemon Drizzle Cake or Chocolate chip cookie, as well as a bag of crisps and choice of hot or cold drink. Adult Picnic Baskets are priced at €15 and Kids Picnic Baskets are priced at €7.50.

RTÉ presenter Emer O'Neill visited Kilkenny Design in Nassau Street in Dublin this week, with her 7-year-old son (Kyan) and one year-old daughter (Sunny Rae) to launch the store’s Staycation Pitstop Treats.

The Bray PE teacher, who sprung to fame on Home School Hub, is looking forward to a well-earned staycation with her family later this month

Speaking about the launch, Emer said, “A Kilkenny Design pitstop can be a real treat for staycationers this summer, each store is packed with beautiful traditional craft, contemporary Irish design and original art as well as delicious treats to enjoy on the go. A perfect pitstop for all the family!”

Visitors can also check out Revive 2.0, Kilkenny Design’s brand-new collection of staycation athleisure wear, chic homewares and wellness and beauty treats from a range of Irish brands.

Recently launched by the Irish design retailer, the new collection features fashion, fitness and beauty boosters from the likes of Powercut Clothing, Trendy & Bendy, Jill & Gill, Flowstate Yoga Mats, the BEO Sleep Well range, Skingredients, Kennedy & Co, and ALISO Beauty.

For more information, visit https://www.kilkennyshop.com/irish-design/staycation.

*Picnic Baskets are available from Kilkenny Shop Nassau St, Kilkenny Design Centre, Kilkenny and Kilkenny Shop Shanagarry.