Enjoy delicious pizza from Christmas leftovers with Pizza da Piero

Don’t let your leftovers go to waste this Christmas. After a big meal on Christmas day, it can be hard to know what to do with leftovers from dinner, but Pizza da Piero has some wonderful ideas to turn them into delicious, easy-to-make meals.

Ireland’s multi-award-winning sourdough pizza bases, made fresh daily in Rathcoole, Co. Dublin, are perfect for festive meals while helping to reduce food waste.

Piero De Vallier, co-founder of Pizza da Piero, alongside his wife, Cliona Swan, from Dublin, reveals, “We love how food brings people together, especially at Christmas”. Piero is an artisan baker who grew up in Treviso, near Venice, Italy, and uses his family’s traditional Italian recipes, passed down through generations. “Our sourdough pizza bases are all about making mealtimes easy, delicious, and fun”, he adds.

Handcrafted with only five natural ingredients, these preservative-free, vegan-friendly pizza bases bring authentic Italian flavour to your table in minutes. They are available in large and mini sizes, making them ideal for quick family meals, festive gatherings, or a relaxed Stephen’s Day brunch. Check out some top festive pizza recipes below!

Festive Pizza Recipe Ideas

Turkey, Ham & Stuffing Pizza: Spread Pizza da Piero pizza sauce on your base, add mozzarella, shredded turkey, ham, stuffing, and a sprinkle of cranberries. Place in a high oven (250°C) for 5-7 minutes and enjoy a flavour-packed festive meal.

Cheeseboard Pizza: Use up leftover brie, blue cheese, or cheddar by mixing and matching on your base. Add caramelised onions or fig jam for a touch of luxury.

Brunching Pizza: Fry up some sliced baby potatoes and black pudding, then top your base with pizza sauce and mozzarella and add the potatoes and pudding, along with some fresh rosemary. Crack an egg over the middle of the pizza before placing it in the oven for 5-7 minutes. Serve with fresh chives and rocket for the perfect Stephen’s Day or post-Christmas treat.

Top Tips for Festive Pizza Nights

1. Use What You Have: Get creative with leftovers – think turkey, ham, stuffing, cheeses, and vegetables from Christmas dinner.

2. Go Sweet and Savoury: Add festive touches like cranberry sauce, fig jam, or honey to balance savoury toppings.

3. Personalise with Minis: Let kids (or guests) design their own pizzas with Pizza da Piero mini bases – perfect for a fun family activity over the festive holiday.

4. Host a Pizza Bar: Lay out toppings and let guests customise their pizzas, creating a relaxed and interactive gathering.

5. Keep It Simple: With Pizza da Piero bases, all you need is your oven – no need to knead, roll, or prep dough.

Whether hosting a crowd or whipping up a quick meal or snack, Pizza da Piero makes Christmas meals simple, fun, and tasty. Suitable for freezing and defrosting within five minutes.

Find Pizza da Piero bases and pizza sauce in the chilled aisle of supermarkets and independent stores nationwide.

For more festive recipes and tips, visit www.pizzadapiero.ie

Image credit: Shilpa Razniewska