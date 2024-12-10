Enjoy delicious festive treats from The Happy Pear this Christmas

If you’re preparing to host a Christmas party over the festive season or are still looking for delicious additions to your Christmas dinner, The Happy Pear has everything you need to enjoy the festivities with crowd-pleasing nibbles.

The Happy Pear’s creamy dips are the perfect accompaniment to a variety of snacks over the festive season, including breads, crackers and crisps.

They won a 1-Star Great Taste for their Happy Hummus, 1-star Great Taste for their Red Pepper Hummus as well as a FreeFrom award for their Black Olive Tapenade. The Lovely Basil Pesto won a 2-Star Great Taste award for the second year in a row.

If you prefer a variety of flavours or are expecting a big group of guests with different tastes, the Dip & Share is a great choice this Christmas. There is an irresistible mix of mini pots to tantalise your taste buds, including the most popular hummus and pesto.

If you’re planning what you can make with any veggie leftovers after Christmas dinner, The Happy Pear’s Thai Tastic gluten free sauce is a must have. This delicious sauce can be added to any leftovers you have to create a warming meal during this winter weather.

Switch it up this Christmas morning and try Steve’s Dreamy Granola, made with oats, seeds, nuts, coconut, and raspberries. It is low in sugar and high fibre, making it a perfect brekkie before a busy day of unwrapping gifts and watching festive films with the family. Enjoy the granola with milk, yogurt, porridge or eat it by itself as a tasty snack!

Now is also an ideal time to boost your vitamin intake as we’re in the height of flu season. The Happy Pear healthy B Vitamin drinks are a simple and yummy way to up your vitamin intake. With no added sugar and nothing artificial, they provide 100% of your daily B Vitamins and are great for when you’re out and about doing some last minute Christmas shopping or visiting friends and family.

If you’re looking for a tasty and thoughtful gift this Christmas, why not create a hamper full of delectable products from The Happy Pear? Choose a selection of sweet and savoury treats for a loved one to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Available to buy from The Happy Pear, Supervalu and Centra, as well as a number of independent stores nationwide.