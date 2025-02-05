Enjoy a unique day out with pals at Lane7’s new Dublin locations

Lane7, the UK’s leading boutique bowling and entertainment brand, is setting its sights on Ireland with two game-changing venues. Now open at Dundrum Town Centre and set to come to Chatham Street, Dublin 2 in March, Lane7 is poised to bring a bold new energy to the city’s leisure scene.

Lane7 has built a reputation for redefining nights out by creating unique, immersive, and unconventional entertainment spaces.

From its flagship venue in Newcastle to its expanding footprint across Europe, Lane7 continues to combine boutique bowling with innovative gaming, vibrant social spaces, and carefully curated food and drink offerings. Each Lane7 site uniquely reflects its local setting, ensuring no two experiences are identical for visitors.

In the two new Dublin venues, you can expect to see a combination of state-of-the-art bowling lanes, cutting-edge gaming technology, and spaces designed for maximum social fun.

Enjoy a game of high-energy ping pong, immerse yourself in arcade games, or kick back with a perfectly crafted cocktail at Lane7 Dundrum and Lane7 Dublin 2

Gavin Hughes, Managing Director, shared his enthusiasm for the brand’s Irish debut as he explained, “Lane7 has always been about shaking up the traditional. We’re thrilled to bring our unique formula to Dublin, a city brimming with energy and culture. These two venues will offer something truly special, combining the best of boutique entertainment with a vibrant local twist.”

Lane7’s expansion to Dublin marks a significant milestone. Dundrum Town Centre caters to families and groups, while Chatham Street, in the heart of the city, promises a vibrant, late-night atmosphere.

For more information and to book your Lane7 experience, visit Lane7.com or follow @Lane7_ie on social media.