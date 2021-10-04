Emuaid ointment finally lands in Ireland & here’s why you need it.

We were delighted to hear that Emuaid was finally available for sale in Ireland – we’ve been using the product for years but had to buy online and it often took a while to get here. It’s well worth the wait though as it is a magic salve that can treat so many ailments, you’d be mad not to have a jar in your home.

Emuaid and Emuaid Max Multi-Purpose Ointments are packed with expertly formulated bio-active healing ingredients that immediately calm inflammation, eliminate dryness, and reduce itching, irritation, and redness for over 100 difficult and resistant skin and nail conditions combined. These are game-changing products everyone needs to add to their first aid kit!

Emuaid Multi-Purpose Ointments efficacy stems from their exclusive Emutaneous Delivery System. Most products cannot penetrate deep into the skin to efficiently deliver the active ingredients to where they are needed the most. Emuaid Multi-Purpose Ointments are different. They’re specially designed to penetrate with a unique transdermal delivery system that helps carry powerful healing ingredients deep into your nails and skin. Emuaid and Emuaid Max have the ability to provide relief and improve the appearance of over 100 skin and nail conditions such as eczema, nail fungus, psoriasis, and rosacea to name a few.

Emuaid ingredients are of the highest quality and are safe for all ages, including infants. The bio-active compounds in Emuaid include 10 key natural ingredients that have specific functions to help the skin regain its’ healthy appearance including:

Emu Oil:

Emu Oil contains biological compounds that naturally have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, healing, skin softening and antiseptic properties. The skin-mimicking lipid composition of emu oil contributes to its exceptional transdermal carrier oil function as well as its ability to keep skin healthy and ultra-nourished with regenerative fatty acids high in oleic and linoleic acids.

Argentum Metallicum/Colloidal Silver:

Colloidal silver has a long medicinal history known as a powerful antiseptic and antifungal agent traditionally used to relieve ringworm, candida, thrush, and other fungal infections. It is proven to boost natural skin health without causing adverse topical skin reactions. If you have skin problems, including skin infections, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea and acne, colloidal silver can help reduce inflammation, pain and redness.

Tea Tree Oil:

Tea Tree Oil is an essential oil extracted from the leaves of the Melaleuca Alternifolia, a native plant of New South Wales, Australia, and New Zealand. Tea Tree Oil was used in traditional medicine for years and recent studies prove it has anti-fungal, antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and antibacterial properties, reducing infection, redness and swelling across a wide variety of skin and nail conditions.

Emuaid is a regular, fast aid ointment that accounts for mild skin infections such as eczema, bed sores, haemorrhoids, lichen sclerosus cellulitis, dermatitis, burns & blisters, diabetic ulcers, cracked heels etc.

Emuaid Max, on the other hand, is said to have maximum strength to fight serious skin infections such as cold sores, rashes, severe boils, bumps & nodules, poison ivy, oak & sumac, athlete’s foot and nail fungus.

Speer Laboratories, maker of Emuaid Products, prides themselves on their cutting-edge research and development and their holistic approach to wellness through unparalleled natural products. They have partnered with Boots Pharmacy Ireland to bring these topical wonder ointments to shelves across the country.

Emuaid RRP: €52.99 and Emuaid Max RRP: €63.99.