Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick and wife Emma Brookes welcome a baby boy

Huge congratulations are in order for Emmerdale star, Michelle Hardwick and her wife Emma Brookes as they welcome the birth of their first child together.

The soap star announced the wonderful news on Instagram last night, showing off their beautiful baby boy. "On Friday 9th October, this handsome little chap entered the world," Michelle wrote before revealing the traditional, yet absolutely adorable name which they chose for their son.

"Edward 'Teddy' Peter Brooks we are so in love with you #ourlittleTeddyboy," the new mum gushed, adding a blue heart emoji.

Friends, family and fans of the new mums rushed to the comment section to wish them both congratulations. "Massive congrats to you three beauties," fellow Emmerdale star Dean Andrews wrote.

Meanwhile, this fan commented, "Many many congratulations and welcome to the world Teddy – what an absolute cutie pie."

Michelle and Emma announced that they were expecting a baby in a sweet Instagram post back in April, by sharing a photo of them both with their little dog, Fred, and a caption which read, "Fred's big brother duties commence in October. #BabyBrookes."

The arrival of their gorgeous baby boy comes just over one year after the two tied the knot in Tennessee last September.