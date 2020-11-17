Emma Willis shares rare family photo with a truly special message

The Voice UK Host, Emma Willis keeps her family-life notoriously private. However, she’s made a small exception on this occasion, for a truly special reason.

Mum-of-three, Emma shared the sweetest image of her whole family, posting it to social media yesterday evening, in honour of Anti-Bullying Week.

“Our odd socks family!!” the television presenter wrote, alongside a photo of her, her husband Matt Willis, and their three children’s feet all lined up, each of them wearing odd, mismatched socks.

“Let’s celebrate individuality and unite against bullying… #oddsocksday #antibullyingweek @andyandtheoddsocks @antibullyingalliance,” she added.

After posting the fun family photo, Emma’s followers rushed to the comment section to send their own messages of support for such an important cause.

“Thank you so much for uniting against bullying with us Emma, love those odd socks,” Andy and the Odd Socks wrote.

“Life’s too short to look for matching socks!” another simply commented.

Emma and her boyband husband Matt, have three children together, 11-year-old Isabelle, eight-year-old Ace and four-year-old Trixie.

Other celebrities who’ve taken it upon themselves to join in on #oddsockday, and raise awareness for such a prominent issue include singer-songwriter Craig David and I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec.