Emma Willis opens up about her marriage to husband Matt Willis

Emma Willis has been reflecting on her marriage with her husband Matt Willis!

The couple have been together for 20 years, after they started dating in 2004. Following their wedding in 2008, Emma and Matt have since gone on to welcome three children together – Isabelle (13), Ace (11) and Trixie (7).

Now, as she celebrates the launch of her new reality series with Matt – Netflix’s Love Is Blind: UK – Emma has been opening up about the couple’s partnership.

In an interview with Women’s Health, the former Big Brother presenter was asked if she thinks she would have found love with Matt on Love Is Blind: UK. The show’s famous premise allows couples to get engaged without seeing each other first.

“I've been asked this question a lot recently and my answer was a very quick, firm, 'Yes, I would have', and he had to think about it, which was a worry!” the 48-year-old joked, before going on to imagine how her experience would be.

“His personality just radiates out of him. So he would have definitely been at the top of my list… and then I saw him and he was well fit,” she teased further.

Emma then went to detail the qualities that made her fall in love with the Busted hitmaker.

“He's home in every kind of sense of the word. Wherever he is that's where I want to be because he's just f***ing brilliant and he's my best mate, which I think can sometimes get lost in relationships,” she admitted.

“I am still in love with him, I still fancy him, he still makes me laugh and he still winds me up. It's not just going through the motions. I know it sounds really f***ing cheesy, but I honestly love him every day more… and we hate being away from each other more and more,” she continued.

“It's really strange. It's just a feeling I feel really f***ing lucky to have, because we've been together for a long time and it's still not boring,” Emma concluded.