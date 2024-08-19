Emma Willis & Matt Willis reveal insight into ‘embarrassing’ proposal

Emma Willis and Matt Willis have shared the story behind their proposal!

The former Big Brother presenter and Busted hitmaker have been together for the past 20 years, and tied the knot in 2008.

However, the couple – who also share three children together – have now revealed that Matt’s proposal did not go smoothly!

The Love Is Blind: UK hosts recently appeared on the NewlyWeds podcast with Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, during which Matt recalled that he took Emma on a trip to Venice for her birthday.

“I’d organised this restaurant which was really nice, and I was going to propose at the table, in front of everyone. It’s in Venice, no one will be English, it’ll be great. We sat down, there’s a table full of English people there. I hear someone singing a Busted song at one point, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is going to go terribly wrong,’” Matt confessed.

“I then had to walk around Venice trying to find somewhere to propose, and that’s not my vibe. I don’t know where I’m going,” the 41-year-old joked.

Emma then went on to admit that she noticed Matt’s panic, explaining: “He didn’t really talk to me, he was a bit twitchy, and I was like, ‘This is really f***ed up if he’s brought me here to finish with me.’ And I thought, it’s either that – which he’s not that kind of person, so please God, no – or he’s going to f***ing propose.”

The 48-year-old continued: “We literally stumble across the Rialto Bridge – Matt’s never heard of it. Didn’t know it existed. We walked to the top of it and he got all serious, and I was like, ‘Oh, what are you doing?’ He whipped out this box, and he started to drop, and I just grabbed him around the neck and I went, ‘Don’t you f***ing dare go down there.’”

“There’s loads of people around and they’re all going to look at us, and oh my God, how embarrassing! But not like, ‘Oh, don’t propose’, just… How mortifyingly embarrassing,’” Emma laughed.

Matt later confessed: “In the moment, I didn’t know that. I was like, ‘Oh no, she’s going to say no!’”