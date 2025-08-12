Emma Stone shares insight into parenting journey with her daughter

Emma Stone has given a rare insight into her life as a parent.

The two-time Oscar winner is a mother to her four-year-old daughter, Louise Jean, with whom she shares her middle name. Emma welcomed Louise into the world in March 2021 with her husband, Saturday Night Live writer-director Dave McCary.

Now, in a rare interview about her personal life, Emma has spoken out about her experience with motherhood so far.

In an interview with Vogue, the 36-year-old revealed that she enjoys spending quality time with her little one, particularly by making pumpkin oatmeal cookies and watching the popular children’s cartoon, Bluey.

“She’s the greatest gift of my life, for sure,” Emma gushed.

The La La Land actress – who got engaged to Dave in 2019 and tied the knot with him one year later – went on to note how becoming a mother has impacted her creative choices.

“It’s streamlined everything,” she stated, noting that she now takes into consideration if a job is worth the time that she will have to spend away from her daughter.

“It’s a clichéd thing to say, but it changes everything. And simplifies everything,” The Favourite star explained further.

When asked if becoming a parent has made her a more emotional actor, Emma added: “I do think it unlocks different things. I don’t know if it’s specifically that, but I feel everything I could possibly feel, because everything has exploded.”

Although Emma tends to keep her family life private from the spotlight, the Hollywood star did give a public shoutout to her family at last year’s Academy Awards, when she picked up the Best Actress gong for her performance in Poor Things.

“My husband, Dave, I love you so much. And most importantly, my daughter who’s gonna be three in three days and has turned our lives technicolour. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl,” she exclaimed at the time.