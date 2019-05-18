Emma Louise Connolly talks launching her own fashion brand

Emma Louise Connolly is well know for her signature style and commitment to spreading positivity on her social media channels.

Boasting over 300k Instagram followers, the model and YouTuber is turning her sartorially savvy hands to a brand new venture – the creation of her own upcoming fashion brand.

Despite working extensively on her home renovations with fiancee Oliver Proudlock, ELC is taking the time to create another project.

Speaking exclusively to SHEmazing about the possibility of launching her own brand, Emma Louise said: 'It's in the pipeline!'

'I've thought about doing it for probably about 7 or 8 years, and I fee like I'm now at the point where I've almost got the vision together.'

'I think because there's so much inspiration, so many choices, so many things that you can go down, and for me comfort is a very big thing so I wanted it to reflect my personality, I wanted it to be something that everybody can wear, that everyone can style themself.'

'It's going to be a unisex brand, Oli (Proudlock) and I are going to come together on it and we're going to work together as a couple and as two designers, creating something cool.'

Touching on how she originally became interested in fashion, Emma Louise detailed that she has been into fashion her whole life.

'I don't really remember how I got into it, I just think it's something that is always around you. I just loved it, I studied design and manufacturing at college and then I went on to uni, I was a buyer in a boutique for a while, it was just always around me and I was sort of a magnet to it.'

'As a model you're exposed to fashion quite a lot, and it grew from there to be honest. Being creative with people, it's so cool when creative minds come together.'

The model, who was in Dublin for her very first time to attend the launch of Magnum's new White Chocolate & Cookies creation, also explained how she manages to be so positive when it comes to social media and maintaining a positive outlook on life.

'I think sometimes its very easy to lose sight of more important things, because we're constantly on social media which is not real life – you then have this expectation of something which limits what you can achieve or your own happiness because you're never as good as someone you see online, and trust me, the online stuff is bullsh*t.'

'You choose your destiny. Don't overthink it, don't try and be something you're not because there is no longevity in that and the bubble pops.'

So when will Emma be launching her brand? No word yet – but we're certain it will be as huge a success as all of her other ventures.