Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade announces pregnancy with first child

Eminem is about to become a grandfather!

The Grammy-winning rapper has announced that his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, is pregnant with her first child.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, chose to share the news through the music video for his track Temporary.

The video is dedicated to his 28-year-old daughter, as it features home video footage of her from her childhood. The sweet tribute also includes clips from Hailie’s wedding to her husband Evan McClintock, which took place in May of this year.

Credit: Eminem YouTube

Later in his music video, fans are shown the moment that Hailie tells Eminem that she is carrying his first grandchild. The expectant mum meets her father outside and gives him a sports jersey with the name ‘Grandpa’ and number ‘1’ on the back. The rapper also holds up a sonogram of Hailie’s little one to the camera.

Following the release of her father’s emotional tribute to her, Hailie has since shared her own personal pregnancy announcement.

On Instagram, the parent-to-be posted three photos of herself and Evan in their kitchen, hugging and revealing their baby scan sonogram.

“mom & dad est. 2025,” she teased in her caption.

Many fans of Eminem have since taken to Hailie’s comments section to express their congratulations.

“Why am I crying happy tears, so happy for you guys,” one fan penned.

“What a beautiful way to let us all know. Congratulations to you all,” another commented.

“The world watched you grow up and now you’re having a baby,” a third fan added.

Hailie and Evan initially began their romance in 2016 after they first met at Michigan State University.

The couple tend to keep their relationship private from the spotlight, but in February 2023, they confirmed that they were engaged to be married.

Hailie and Evan tied the knot just over a year later, when they hosted their wedding ceremony in May of this year at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan.