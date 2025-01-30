Emily Blackwell details how having premature baby is ‘the hardest thing’

Emily Blackwell has opened up about how she’s settling into motherhood with her newborn.

The Made in Chelsea star gave birth to her daughter 10 weeks early in November of last year.

As Emily and her fiancé, Jordan Alexander Oldershaw, settle into parenthood, Blackwell has spoken out about how having her daughter Eva early ‘changed her as a person’.

Speaking with OK!, Emily admitted, “It’s been a unique and strange experience. Having a baby at preterm is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with. She was 10-and-a-half weeks early, so it was really scary. It’s been a journey, but it has a happy ending”.

“It was such a nerve-wracking time, we didn’t know what was going to happen and we’re just so grateful that she’s healthy and OK”.

Reflecting on what went through her mind when told she would be giving birth early, the reality star explained, “Being completely honest, I wasn’t really thinking about anything. I was just so scared”.

“Jordan was doing the talking and I was just, sort of, there. It happened so quickly. I didn’t even have time to process anything until after. I was just hoping she was going to come out OK. Jordan has been amazing throughout. I just couldn’t have done it without him”.

Sharing details of her labour, Emily revealed how ‘quick’ her birthing process was.

“The birth was actually really quick and went really well. It wasn’t part of my plan whatsoever – it was quite the opposite! But I had a natural birth and it all happened in two hours”.

“It was quick and I recovered pretty quickly, so it made it easier because it gave me the opportunity to breastfeed, pump my milk and be able to walk around the neonatal unit. It’s better for the baby that Jordan and I were feeling strong”.

Emily also confessed how the experience of having her tot early changed her as a person as she stated, “Absolutely, it’s definitely made me stronger and has changed me”.

“I’ve met so many people on different journeys in the hospital unit and it makes you realise that everyone has something going on and has a story. Even the people working there and doing 12-hour shifts to look after me and Eva, they’re just incredible. It’s made me more grateful. Sometimes you think, ‘Oh that won’t happen to me’, but sometimes it does and it changes the way you look at life”.