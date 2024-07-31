Emily Atack reveals new glimpse of baby son after welcoming him

Emily Atack has revealed her first glimpse into motherhood, after welcoming her first child!

Last month, the former The Inbetweeners actress confirmed that she had welcomed her first child into the world with her partner, Dr Alistair Garner. The couple are now parents to a baby boy named Barney.

Now, for the first time since announcing his birth, Emily has unveiled a first look into her new life with Barney.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram page to post several adorable pictures from the first few weeks of her newborn’s life.

The sweet images showcase snapshots from the day that Barney was born, as well as Emily bonding with her little one at home.

“Brb, still in the Barney bubble,” she teased in her caption.

Following her beautiful photos, many of Emily’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Enjoy the bubble,” penned former Strictly Come Dancing finalist Fleur East.

“Beyond gorgeous !!!! Live in the bubble, wear PJ’s and enjoy every moment,” commented This Morning host Cat Deeley.

“It's the little leg for me,” added reality star Vicky Pattison.

Emily first confirmed Barney’s birth to the world last month. On June 20, the comedian took to Instagram to unveil a black-and-white image of herself and Alistair in hospital, gazing at their baby boy.

“We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner,” Emily wrote in her caption, confirming her little one’s name for the first time.

“All my dreams have come true,” she added sweetly at the time.

Emily initially surprised fans on December 30, when she announced her pregnancy with Barney.

“Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!!” she wrote alongside a selfie with her growing bump.

“I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me,” Emily later added.