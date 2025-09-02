Emily Atack recalls being sexually assaulted throughout her career

Emily Atack has revealed one important lesson that she wants to teach her first child.

The Rivals actress is a mother to her one-year-old son Barney, whom she welcomed with her fiancé Dr Alistair Garner last year.

Now, following Barney’s first birthday earlier this year, Emily has opened up about one meaningful lesson that she wants her firstborn to learn.

Speaking to Radio Times, the 35-year-old was asked what she hopes to teach her young son as he grows older.

“I want to raise him to know how to treat women and know his own worth, so he doesn’t feel he has to follow awful men online that are preying on vulnerable boys. Adolescence exposed the truth of what is going on in so many homes,” she explained, referring to the critically-acclaimed Netflix miniseries.

“We’re a very open book in this family. I want Barney to know he can talk to me about anything – that’s the mother I want to be,” Emily continued.

The comedian was then quizzed about whether she would like to make another documentary, following her Emily Atack: Asking for It? film about online sexual harassment in 2023.

“Yes, I want to do one on intimacy coordinators, and I’m going to start having conversations about it soon. I’ve seen people roll their eyes about them and say, ‘I don’t need one.’ There’s a defensiveness about it, because they feel like they’re being accused of something they haven’t even done yet. Intimacy coordinators are there for support if you feel uncomfortable, whether you’re a man or a woman,” she noted.

“I’ve been sexually assaulted at work throughout my career, whether it’s on the actual set, or at a wrap party – and since the #MeToo movement, it shows that people are listening and that there has to be a shift in behaviour on sets,” Emily continued.

Praising the intimacy coordinators on Rivals, she added: “I’m really proud of the Rivals gang because, throughout my life, I haven’t felt safe all the time, and we’re all so respectful of each other. We have to do a lot of sexual scenes and we’re very looked after. It’s a really positive thing.”