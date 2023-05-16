Emily Atack hits back at troll accusing her of wanting ‘attention’

Emily Atack has hit back against a sexist remark.

The incident came after the former Inbetweeners star shared a stunning snap of herself yesterday evening, with a gorgeous new blow-dry.

'Big and bouncy. So is the hair,” she teased on her Instagram page, before thanking her hairdresser.

While Emily mostly received a wave of compliments in her comments section, she has since taken to her Instagram stories to repost an offensive reply.

Earlier today, the 33-year-old uploaded a screenshot of one comment, which read: “And then you wonder why trolls pick you up! Why would you say that if you don’t like that sort of attention?”

Beside the screenshot image, Emily penned a brief caption to express her frustration.

“I really struggle to understand how some people just don’t get it. Then I’m slowly realising maybe it takes a deeper layer of intelligence that some people just don’t have?” she exclaimed.

Following the troll’s sexist remark, Emily also chose to directly respond to them in her comments section.

“Even if I put no caption at all, it would still get perverted comments,” she replied candidly. “So it just shows it has nothing to do with me or my choices. It is not my fault some men can't control themselves.”

The comedy star continued: “Listen to what you are saying to me. You are saying I am the one who needs to change, change how I speak, change my sense of humour, maybe change the way I dress, completely change everything that I am… but the people who send the abuse can carry on as they are?” she wondered.

“No fault lies with them at all. Just me. The person I have chosen to be. That is what you are saying by making those comments. Do you understand that comments like yours are a huge part of the issue?” she pleaded at the end of her message.

This is not the first time that Emily has directly faced the issues surrounding misogyny on social media.

In January, she launched a BBC documentary titled Emily Atack: Asking For It, during which she detailed that she experiences daily sexual harassment online.