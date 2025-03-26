Emerald Park reveals ‘Hop & Hunt’ one of Ireland’s largest easter egg hunts!

Main feature image: pictured are sisters, Eìabha (5) and Cadhla O’Shea (9) at Emerald Park

Emerald Park is set for an egg-stra special Easter celebration with a new family inspired event, Hop & Hunt, one of Ireland’s largest Easter Egg Hunts! Taking place from Wednesday, April 16th to Sunday, April 20th, this magical event promises family fun, adventure, and chocolate galore! Tickets are available now from ww.emeraldpark.ie.

Located 20 minutes outside of Dublin in Ashbourne, Co. Meath an egg-citing adventure awaits at Ireland’s family-operated theme park and zoo with 10,000 chocolate Easter eggs up for grabs! Upon arrival collect your Hop & Hunt map before embarking on an unforgettable Easter inspired hunt through the Emerald Park Zoo and Junior Zone!

The Junior Zone and Zoo will be a hub of Easter excitement, featuring some of Emerald Park’s most beloved attractions along with decorative theming, creating the perfect Easter inspired day out. Little adventurers can enjoy classic favourites like the Junior Ferris Wheel, Ladybird Loop, Honey Pot Bears, Balloon Chase, and Dino Dash in between their egg-hunting escapades.

Each marked location on the Hop & Hunt map will feature an Easter themed character ready to help explorers stamp their maps when an egg is found. Once all the stamps are collected, guests will be rewarded with their very own delicious chocolate Easter egg, presented at the Emerald Park Chocolate Station, full of Easter treats and fun!

Entry to Hop & Hunt is included with all Emerald Park entry tickets from Wednesday, April 16th to Sunday, April 20th.

Pictured are siblings, Eìabha (5), Senan (7) and Cadhla O’Shea (9) with, from left, Ailbhe Ni Longaigh, Donnacha O’Longaigh, Jack McCarthy, Cian Byrne and Ava Mooney at Emerald Park

Emerald Park is set to reopen for the 2025 season this Saturday, 29th of March and to mark the occasion, Ireland’s premier theme park and zoo is offering an exclusive 25% discount on all tickets for Sunday, March 30th. This limited-time promotion offers guests the perfect opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled day out or treat a loved one this Mother's Day!

To avail of this special offer tickets must be purchased online from emeraldpark.ie. Selecting a visit date of Sunday, March 30th, 2025, and entering the promo code MARCH25 upon checkout.

In addition to Easter themed activities, Emerald Park offers something for everyone! Younger adventurers can enjoy the Junior Zone with over 10 attractions to choose from along with multiple playgrounds and not forgetting the Emerald Park Zoo, which is home to more than 250 animals, including big cats, birds of prey and zoo experiences such as Lemur Woods. Not forgetting the Emerald Park petting farm, where guests can meet and interact with a variety of beloved farmyard animals. A winding outdoor pathway guides visitors through the area, offering a hands-on experience with these friendly and curious creatures.

Older kids and adults looking for their next adrenaline rush can immerse themselves in a host of exhilarating activities too. Ride the Cú Chúlainn Coaster, or take a splash on Ireland’s only flume attraction, Viking Voyage! Be sure to check out Emerald Park’s first immersive land, Tír na nÓg which includes Europe’s longest intertwining family and thrill rollercoasters! There really is something for everyone!

Tickets for Hop & Hunt are available now from www.EmeraldPark.ie