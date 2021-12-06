Embrace the DIY magic! 5 budget friendly Christmas decoration tips

Festive cheer shouldn’t have to come at a cost, but with gifts to buy and Christmas dinner to plan, December can quickly become an expensive month. But decking your halls with Christmas decorations doesn’t have to break the bank – if you’re thrifty about it.

From DIY wreaths to Christmas stockings made from old tea towels, GoodMove has revealed the five most searched for Christmas decorations using Google search data over the past 30 days, along with some tree-mendous tips on how to source, or create them, on a budget.

1. Pick up some paint and upcycle your decorations

Paint trends move like a washing machine on fast spin. Therefore, you may be tempted to buy Christmas décor in the trendiest colour, with “navy-blue Christmas decorations” up +5,000% in searches over the past 30 days. Upcycling is a cost-effective and sustainable way to do this!

However, put down your wallet and pick up a paint brush as all your decorations need is a lick of paint to modernize those that are so last year. You can also source secondhand furniture and trinkets from charity shops, which may just need a fresh coat of paint, and some glitter.

2. Bring the outside in with a DIY wreath

Doorscaping is essential for creating an Insta-worthy front door, but purchasing a stunning Christmas wreath can be quite costly. Though with searches for “how to make a DIY Christmas wreath” up +5,000%, its clear homeowners are taking matters into their own hands.

You can use a wire frame, or items found in your garage to make the outline of the wreath. From there you can become one with nature and forage for pinecones and leaves to stick onto it, as well as adding some baubles and wrapping some fairy lights around it.

3. Brighten up your Christmas tree with DIY baubles

Searches for “Christmas trees” are up +350%, but you don’t need to commit to buying a brand-new set to add a bit more oomph. It’s as simple as using snow spray or glamming up those baubles that have been at the back of your attic for years.

Bring out your inner arts and crafts pro by using glitter and paint or thread some rope through unconventional items to add a bit of flair. What’s more, if you have children, it’s a great way to have festive fun together.

4. Create your own Christmas window display

Create a Christmas window to rival the department stores – and on a much better budget too! As searches for “Christmas window decorations” are up +350% its clear homeowners want to create a great first-impression from the outside in.

You can make a window stencil from material as simple as paper to create a Christmas scene worthy of a nativity play. If you’re no pro with the pencil, you can always print off a cut out stencil online. Top tip: make sure to use washable paints such as acrylics craft paint which are easily removable.

5. Create stockings and pillows from your old Christmas fabric

You can make a unique and durable stocking or cushion cover with some fabric and thread. Top tip: Christmas tea towels and old Christmas jumpers are perfect for this.

As “personalized Christmas stockings” are up +180% in search volume, you can also add a touching message to your loved ones. Perhaps, utilize some of their old Christmas pajamas, or paint on a touching message with fabric paint.

“As the colder nights creep in, December can be an extremely expensive time – and that’s just considering heating bills. However, bringing some festive fun into the home doesn’t have to be expensive!” Nima Ghasri, director of GoodMove comments. “Therefore, we hope that these budget friendly Christmas decorations tips, can produce a cost-effective method of bringing Christmas cheer for all the family.”