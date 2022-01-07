Embrace comfort & style with the Belted Jersey Robe by Monica Tolan.

It’s time to elevate your everyday wardrobe whilst embracing luxury and relaxation with the latest launch from Monica Tolan – The Skin Experts. The newly released Belted Jersey Robe is an effortlessly timeless self-care essential. Amalgamating comfort and style, the Belted Jersey Robe is the ultimate confidence booster, embracing the feminine silhouette, making it a must-have piece for every woman and creating the perfect foundation for a chic morning and evening routine.

Whether you’re looking for a simplistically stylish piece to slip into after a long day or seeking to add a touch of glamour to your loungewear wardrobe, be it for pottering around the house or working from home, this effortless, staple piece is a must for fashion lovers and skincare enthusiasts alike.

Created by of one of Ireland’s most sought after skincare gurus and Super Facialist, Corinna Tolan redefines a robe’s place in the wardrobe with this uber soft addition. True to her nature, Corinna is not only focussing on style, but also on the importance of looking after your skin by ensuring the soft as silk sustainable fabric is made from the highest-grade materials.

Crafted using 95% bamboo, this gentle, temperature regulating unique fabric is sure to take you from season to season with ease. With hypoallergenic properties, Bamboo ensures that even those with the most sensitive skin can enjoy this glamorous robe.

Proven to be an anti-bacterial fabric, Bamboo helps ward off any breakouts that you may be subject to from traditional robes, the addition of the Monica Tolan – The Skin Experts Jersey Robe will leave you rest assured that your skin is cared for from tip to toe.

An ideal staple for layering over your favourite pyjamas or comfort wardrobe, and even for packing away into a Mum-To-Be’s hospital bag, bringing that added at home comfort to your day as you welcome your bundle of joy into the world. The lightweight, unbeatable luxury of the Belted Jersey Robe will transport you to a tranquil nirvana on those cold winter evenings and keep you refreshed and cool during the warmer months.

The vibrant, distinctive print of the robe lends itself perfectly as the latest addition to the vast array of products available from Monica Tolan – The Skin Experts.

The Monica Tolan Belted Jersey Robe, RRP €65, is available to buy from www.monicatolan.com.