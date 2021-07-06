Ellie Goulding has written a book on how to be ‘productive, optimistic and calm’

Ever wished you could be as fit, zen and toned as Ellie Goulding? Us too!

Well you now have a guide straight from the woman herself on how exactly to be as healthy, happy and calm as you can be with the book Goulding has written ‘FITTER. CALMER. STRONGER.’

Such exciting news! Goulding first hinted at the book last March, taking to Instagram to tell fans she was inspired to write over lockdown by ‘the paradox of trying to achieve optimum health while being a touring musician’. The singer who recently had a baby shared that amassing this knowledge has been a long and difficult journey, but one that she really wants to share with fans.

The physical and mental toll everyone’s mental health took over the year inspired her to help fans to become their strongest versions of themselves through physical and mental exercises, alongside some truly gorgeous nutritional recipes.

‘After years of trial and error,’ she shared. ‘And meeting some incredible experts along the way, I think I’ve discovered what it really takes to be the strongest version of yourself.’

She revealed the book’s cover last week and penned an emotional tribute to the experience of becoming her best self and becoming ‘productive optimistic and calm’.

‘After a long time of feeling very uncomfortable in my own skin, this is a place I got to where I was feeling strong and happy, and also about the time I decided to write about how I got there.’ She shared with fans.

She talks about the importance of diet and sleep and how power, both mental and physical is so essential to be able to handle the obstacles that life throws at us all. The music industry in particular seems to be something that’s on her mind, especially as a woman in the music industry. We can only imagine the endless physical scrutiny that Goulding and all female artists undergo, when all you really want is to be dedicated to your craft and create art.

She wrote about how ‘understanding how my body works and reacts has helped me in so many ways. I want to help others too, which is why I wrote down my thoughts and put them in a book- for anyone else that also isn’t invincible and wants to be fitter, calmer and stronger’.

Ellie promised fans that this wasn’t about dieting or quick fixes – this is a book about creating habits that contribute to your long term fitness and mental health goals – coming from a woman who has gone through a lot! Improving from the inside out is a key message and listening to your body is an essential first step to finding your strength.

The pop powerhouse's much sought-after fitness and health philosophy is based around becoming the brightest, strongest version of yourself. This means prioritising self-care and flexibility and approaching wellness from a perspective that is real and sustainable; an approach that doesn't leave you feeling like you've failed and, most importantly, allows room for fun and creativity.

Ellie prioritises a holistic approach to feeling and being your best, taking advice from experts and friends like Ant Middleton, Fearne Cotton and Katie Taylor to help us learn the tools and techniques we need to improve our relationship with our physical and mental health.

It sounds like exactly what we all need after the crazy year we’ve had and we can’t wait to see this beauty on shelves on September 2nd! Or pre-order here to secure your copy now!