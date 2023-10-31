Ella Thomas admits if she has regrets from her time on Love Island

Ella Thomas has been reflecting on her time in Love Island.

The 23-year-old appeared in the villa earlier this year and went onto leave the dating show in third place with her beau Tyrique Hyde.

As she opens up about her time on the show, Ella has admitted if she has any regrets from her time on Love Island and shared advice to any women who are interested in taking part in the ITV show.

When chatting to OK!, Ella was asked if she did have any regrets about the show, to which she explained, “No, I was completely myself and authentic”.

“What you see is what you got. There was nothing I could regret or change, I just acted how I felt in the moment”.

Admitting how she handles negative feedback, Thomas says, “It doesn’t really get to me, I just brush it off and focus on the positive”.

Sharing an insight into about positivity, Ella spoke about what she learned about herself since being in the limelight after her departure from the show.

The reality star revealed, “I’ve learnt that I’m very confident, quite resilient and positive – I focus on the positive things rather than the negative”.

Ella also shared advice for any women that are considering going into the Love Island villa as she added, “Be 100% yourself and you will have no regrets and enjoy the experience because it’s a one of a kind”.

After leaving Love Island, Ella shared a statement about her time in the villa to social media where she said, “Just wanna give a huge shoutout to thank everyone that’s been rooting for us and supporting our journey!”.

“Appreciate every single one of you! All the love has been unreal and doesn’t go unnoticed. Looking forward to our next chapter”.