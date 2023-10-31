SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Ella Thomas admits if she has regrets from her time on Love Island

by

Ella Thomas has been reflecting on her time in Love Island. 

The 23-year-old appeared in the villa earlier this year and went onto leave the dating show in third place with her beau Tyrique Hyde.

As she opens up about her time on the show, Ella has admitted if she has any regrets from her time on Love Island and shared advice to any women who are interested in taking part in the ITV show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELLA THOMAS (@ellathomas_)

When chatting to OK!, Ella was asked if she did have any regrets about the show, to which she explained, “No, I was completely myself and authentic”.

“What you see is what you got. There was nothing I could regret or change, I just acted how I felt in the moment”.

Admitting how she handles negative feedback, Thomas says, “It doesn’t really get to me, I just brush it off and focus on the positive”.

Sharing an insight into about positivity, Ella spoke about what she learned about herself since being in the limelight after her departure from the show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TYRIQUE HYDE (@tyriquehyde)

The reality star revealed, “I’ve learnt that I’m very confident, quite resilient and positive – I focus on the positive things rather than the negative”.

Ella also shared advice for any women that are considering going into the Love Island villa as she added, “Be 100% yourself and you will have no regrets and enjoy the experience because it’s a one of a kind”.

After leaving Love Island, Ella shared a statement about her time in the villa to social media where she said, “Just wanna give a huge shoutout to thank everyone that’s been rooting for us and supporting our journey!”.

“Appreciate every single one of you! All the love has been unreal and doesn’t go unnoticed. Looking forward to our next chapter”.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.