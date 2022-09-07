Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible as she launches Karen Millen fashion line

Karen Millen presents the third chapter of ICONS; this time collaborating with model, actress and designer, Elizabeth Hurley.

The ICONS series is inspired by the early years of the Karen Millen brand, featuring iconic figures from the Eighties, Nineties and Noughties – curating dedicated collections inspired by their own unique style, fused with the brand’s signature designs.

A formidable force of fashion, beauty and feminine glamour, Elizabeth Hurley cemented her icon status upon the rise of her career back in the ‘90s. Unapologetically sexy, confident and ultra-alluring, her enviable natural beauty and easy sensuality is what makes her a true style siren.

When it comes to Elizabeth’s signature style – forever faultlessly dressed, every piece is carefully chosen to frame her form – chosen with intention to enhance her femininity and flair.

Elizabeth Hurley “I love Karen Millen because their pieces truly represent me. I’m delighted to work alongside the brand on this exclusive edit, an opportunity to show my signature style alongside Karen Millen’s expert craftsmanship.”

Jane Eskriett “As two British icons, both the Karen Millen brand and Elizabeth Hurley represent the modern, confident woman of today’s world. We’re looking forward to stepping into autumn with a curated edit of beautiful, timeless wardrobe essentials, modelled by our beautiful muse.”

Shop the collection now at www.karenmillen.com.