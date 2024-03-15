Ekin-Su’s family reaches out to fans amid ‘hateful comments’

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's family have released a statement following last night’s ‘really sad’ episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

The messages comes after the former Love Island star was put up for nomination along with four of her other housemates.

After Ekin-Su was nominated by Bradley Riches, Fern Britton, Zeze Millz and Marisha Wallace, she was clearly shocked, especially due to Marisha’s vote.

The West End star admitted she voted for Ekin-Su because if she ‘got to the final against her, Ekin would win the public vote’.

Following the nomination, Cülcüloğlu got upset at Marisha and was very emotional later on.

Taking to Instagram, Ekin-Su’s team shared a statement to her 3.6M followers on her Stories, pleading with them to stop writing hateful comments and trolling the reality star online after she was so upset.

They said, “Last night was a really sad episode to watch. Ekin-Su has always cared and worn her heart on her sleeve and last night we saw that”.

“What made last night a thousand times harder though is seeing and listening to hateful comments, trolling, name calling and physical abuse threats. Nobody deserves this behaviour and to read some of what we did last night”.

“@bbuk is a reality entertainment show that is edited to entertain us as viewers. We see an hour of 24 hours each day and the show is a social experiment that has been known to heighten emotions”.

The message continued, “We would like to thank those of you that have supported Ekin-Su. The love and kind words haven't gone unnoticed!”.

“Please remember, in a world where you can be anything, be kind. Love always, Team Ekin-Su x”.

When nominating Ekin-Su, Marisha admitted, “I know if I get to the final I can't beat you. I know that if you get to the final with me, you will win the public vote”.

“I know that if we go head-to-head you have a huge following, you played these games before, you know how to win, and if I want to win this, if I ever have a chance, I wouldn't have a chance against you. I know that for sure”.

An upset Ekin replied by saying, “I knew this was gonna happen, this judging me because I've been on a f***ing show before”.