Ekin-Su speaks her mind to Curtis in tonight’s Love Island: All Stars

A first look at tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars has been released.

With a new bombshell entering the villa and Ekin-Su telling Curtis exactly how she feels, there’s plenty of drama ahead!

A clip of the episode was shared to Love Island’s Instagram page, teasing fans about what’s to come.

The caption of the video reads, “Will a true test mean the end of Ekin and Curtis?”.

The footage starts with a glimpse of bombshell Omar Nyame heading into the villa before cutting to Sammy and Elma on the terrace having a chat.

While admitting there was ‘a vibe’ between the pair when they first met, Sammy wastes no time before sharing a kiss with Elma.

“I’m very glad I chose you in the Hideaway”, he confesses as Elma adds how happy she was when he picked her.

The video then cuts to Ekin-Su and Curtis sitting around the firepit as she reveals, “I don’t want nothing to do with you anymore… I wish you all the best with Danielle”.

While Curtis confesses he was ‘caught off guard’ when Danielle appeared, Ekin questions him about his intentions and why he lied to her previously.

“So why lie to me then Curtis? Reassure me, say all these things literally four hours ago, during the day, why? I thought you were better than that. It doesn’t suit you”, she adds.

Catherine then receives a text as she reads out, “Catherine and Grace, you have been picked to go on a date. Please get ready to leave the Villa”, while the rest of the ladies excitedly cheer for them.

Fans of the show shared their thoughts on the preview of tonight’s episode in the comments of the post.

One fan wrote, “So here for sammy and Elma”, while another jokingly said, “At this point this is now like S11 reunion”.

“YESSS OMAR so glad he’s getting another chance he left too soon last time !”, penned a third fan of the series.