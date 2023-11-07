Ekin-Su reveals why she & Davide are keeping relationship private

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has opened up about her current relationship with Davide Sanclimenti.

Ekin-Su and Davide’s relationship first blossomed when they were in Love Island together in 2022 before they went on to be crowned winners of the season.

The couple had stayed together after leaving the villa but in June of this year, they announced they had gone their separate ways.

Two months after their split, rumours were circulating that the pair had rekindled their romance when they celebrated Ekin-Su’s birthday in Turkey.

Since then the pair had teased that they were back ‘enjoying each other's company’ and now in an interview with MailOnline, Ekin-Su has revealed that she and Davide are keeping their relationship out of the public eye.

The 29-year-old explained, “I think when it's public, I think it's hard because we are all prone to make mistakes”.

“And I think when it's public, people have such opinions and it can get into people's heads and I think it's just best to leave things private”.

“Moving on, we both agreed to just live our relationship privately and we're both very happy at the minute”.

When previously admitting why they broke-up, Davide told The Sun, “It's a lovely feeling being with Ekin, we probably broke up more publicly but never privately because we have always been in touch and the love between me and Ekin have always been there”.

“Breaking up may happen to people but it never actually happened to us”.

“We never properly privately broke up, it was more to do with the public pressure and we were having some tough months. It was a bit of pressure on both sides”.

When originally announcing their split during the summer, Sanclimenti released a statement that reads, “I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best”.

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible”.