Ed Sheeran reveals wife Cherry’s honest opinion on his new music

Ed Sheeran has shared an insight into his wife’s involvement in his music career!

The Grammy winner has been married to childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn since 2018. The couple have since gone on to welcome two daughters together – four-year-old Lyra and two-year-old Jupiter.

Now, as he continues to tour across Europe this summer, the Shape of You singer has revealed that his loved ones play an important role in choosing his next hits.

Speaking on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 34-year-old was asked if he often uses his family as a test audience for his new music.

“100 percent. Yeah, 100 percent. Cherry can kill a song. She can. I'm actually really careful to play her songs when she's in a good mood. Because if she's like, 'Eh,' then in my mind, I'm like, 'Okay. That song's dead,’” Ed teased.

"She's just got a very good taste and read on things. Like, even I would write, I'd say, three songs a day, five days a week. And I'll come home and I'll play them. And she can sift through that pretty easily,” he explained.

Ed then went on to note how Cherry played a significant role in the success of his 2021 hit, Bad Habits.

"I came home, I listened to them all in the car, and I was kind of excited about most of them. And I played them to her, and she was like, 'That one, that Bad Habits one, that's the one you should finish tomorrow,’” he detailed, adding: "She's got a very good read on stuff.”

The Perfect hitmaker later stated that the couple’s two kids will also express their opinions on his new music.

"When I'm away, she'll play my songs to them to kind of, I don't know, introduce the music to them slowly. And it's interesting, the ones that they gravitate towards. And it's definitely the ones that all kids have gravitated towards, I guess,” Ed added.