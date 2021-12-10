Ed Sheeran opens up about his proudest moment as a dad

Ed Sheeran welcomed the birth of his first child with wife Cherry last year, as the two are now proud parents to their darling daughter sweetly named Lyra.

However, since announcing the wonderful news of his baby girl’s arrival in September 2020, the Bad Habits singer has shared very little details about his new family life and becoming a dad.

Appearing on The Ellen Show yesterday, 30-year-old Ed made hearts swoon everywhere by opening up about his new daughter and sharing what it’s been like becoming a father.

“Now you’re married and have a baby,” Ellen prefaced, recalling how long it’s been since the last time Ed was on her talk show.

“She’s cool, she’s like 15-months now, so she’s now like walking, talking, constantly with a bit of bread in her hand,” the new-dad sweetly described.

When Ellen asked what little Lyra talks about, Ed revealed that so far his daughter is only saying ‘Mamma’ and ‘Dadda’, much to his delight.

The conversation then took quite a heartfelt turn when Ellen asked what Ed’s proudest moment has been as a dad, and the Thinking Out Loud singer had the most adorable answer.

“I really, really love being a dad, because I find — and I’m sure you have this as well because you love your job — but I started off my job being a hobby, and I did it everyday. And then one day I got paid for it and it became my job.”

“And I just found that I didn’t really have any purpose outside of that, because when I was giving myself fixed time off with no work, I wasn’t doing anything I enjoyed, because I love music. And this [being a dad] has actually given me purpose and something in life that’s actually more important than my job,” Ed lovingly explained.

Ed announced the exciting arrival of baby Lyra on September 1, 2020, by sharing a cute snap of a knitted baby blanket and a tiny pair of baby socks. “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…,” Ed wrote in the caption, addressing his 36M Instagram followers.

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here,” he sweetly added.