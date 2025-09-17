Ed Sheeran confesses how his marriage has impacted his career

Ed Sheeran has reflected on his personal life!

The Grammy-winning singer married his long-term partner, Cherry Seaborn, in 2019. The couple have since gone on to welcome two children together, but remain extremely private.

Now, in a rare glimpse into his family life, Ed has chosen to open up about how his relationship with Cherry has changed his career.

Last night, the 34-year-old attended a Spotify Q&A event in London to celebrate his new album, ‘Play’.

During the surprise interview with Nihal Arthanayake, Ed chose to open up about how the trials and tribulations of his marriage have inspired several songs in his discography.

“Cherry knows I write about everything – not just the good stuff. Songs like 'Perfect' exist, but so do the ones about real conflict,” he explained.

“That's part of any relationship, and I think it's important to be honest about it,” he continued.

Ed also detailed how becoming a father has changed his perspective on his work-life balance.

“In my early career, it was 100 per cent work, 0 per cent personal life. Now it's 70 per cent family, 30 per cent music. Balance isn't just healthy – it's success,” he revealed.

“When I look back at these years with my family and friends, I want to say, ‘I lived those days and I enjoyed every minute,’” he added.

Later in his conversation, Ed confirmed that one of his songs on his new album was written for his wife.

“Cherry heard the Bono story about missing his wife's birthday and writing her a song, so it inspired me to gift her one. It's a personal moment that exists only for her,” he gushed.

Ed’s latest comments about his family come as he recently shared that Cherry’s opinion on his music is extremely valuable to him.

Speaking on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast in July, he detailed: “Cherry can kill a song. She can. I'm actually really careful to play her songs when she's in a good mood. Because if she's like, 'Eh,' then in my mind, I'm like, 'Okay. That song's dead.’”