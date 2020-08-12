Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry reportedly expecting a baby

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry are reportedly expecting their first child together. The Shape Of You singer and Cherry are set to welcome their baby boy or girl into the world this summer, after keeping the pregnancy private.

A source told The Sun that Cherry is in the final stages of her pregnancy.

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key.

"Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family."

“They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival,” the source added.

The singer took a break from social media in December after working non-stop since 2017. "I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about," he wrote in 2019.

We couldn’t be happier for the Perfect singer.