‘Ecstatic’: British singer Frankie Cocozza is going to be a father

British singer Frankie Cocozza has some exciting news…

He is going to be a father!

The Telescreen star made the announcement on his Instagram this morning, saying he was “ecstatic”.

His baby girl or boy can be seen in four ultrasound photos he shared.

The baby will be born to him and wife Bianca Murphy, his stunning and stylish bride.

The two were married six months ago in Brighton and have been inseparable ever since.

Frankie is most remembered for his appearance on The X Factor in 2011, where he quickly became a fan favourite.

Even though he withdrew in the early stages of the competition, his music has gained rapid popularity.

He had been wanting to settle down for a while, appearing on Celebs Go Dating, but was unsuccessful.

That is until he found his gorgeous bride shortly after.

Bianca seems to be just as eccentric has her husband (who mooned the audience during his X Factor days), wearing a bold and beautiful gold dress on her wedding day.

The vintage-styled silk dress looked amazing on the blushing bride.

We wish the happy couple all the best and cannot wait to meet the newest addition to their family.

Congratulations, Frankie and Bianca!