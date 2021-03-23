Easy chickpeas-y ‘whatever’s in the fridge ‘ pasta recipe

Do you ever get to 6pm, realise you’re starving and the thought of looking up hundreds of fussy recipes is just too much? You scroll through tons of different pins and posts, all claiming to be super simple, but when you click into them the cook time is ridiculous and you don’t recognise half the ingredients on the list.

We’re sick of it too. Sometimes you just want something quick and easy that can be made with literally whatever is leftover in the cupboards. This spicy chickpea pasta recipe is satisfying, low-effort and full of flavour – a Godsend on a busy evening. Enjoy!

You’ll need…

Fresh rocket lettuce

Fresh basil

1 can chickpeas

3 garlic cloves

1tsp garlic powder

1 lemon

1tsp dried oregano

2tbsp vegan butter

300g pasta shells

1tsp smoked paprika

1tsp red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper

3tbsp olive oil

Turn your oven on to 200C.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper and spread out your chickpeas on it, coating with olive oil, salt and pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika. Mix them around to totally coat them and then cook for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, start boiling a pot of water over medium heat, adding salt and a little olive oil. Boil your pasta in it until cooked through. Drain and set your pasta aside.

In a pan over medium heat, add vegan butter, olive oil and then add in chopped garlic, red pepper flakes and dried oregano, stirring to create your sauce.

Pop your pasta in on top of this and season with salt and pepper. Squeeze a lemon over it all, before adding in your fresh rocket and stirring it in.

Top with your chickpeas and garnish with fresh basil for a little zing! And viola! That simple.