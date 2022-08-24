Eastenders star Toby-Alexander Smith engaged to Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh

Love is in the air in Emmerdale and Walford!

Former Eastenders star Toby-Alexander Smith has proposed to Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh, and she said yes!

The couple announced the wonderful news on their social media pages last night. On his Instagram account, Toby posted a gorgeous snapshot of him with his arms wrapped around his new fiancée. Amy is beaming with joy in the image, her hand resting on Toby’s chest to show off her sparkling ring finger.

“So this happened…” Toby wrote in his caption, followed by an engagement ring emoji.

Meanwhile, Amy posted an adorable array of photos, showcasing the sequence of events that led to Toby’s proposal. It seems that Toby popped the question during a romantic seaside dinner, as the couple are currently on holiday in Ibiza.

“Before. During. After.” Amy exclaimed in her caption. The final photo in her post illustrates the pair grinning with joy, with Amy’s new ring sitting prominently on her left hand.

Since their engagement announcement, the couple have been met with an influx of warm congratulations and well-wishes.

Credit: Amy Walsh Instagram

“Aw, look at these – absolutely love!!!” commented Amy’s fellow Emmerdale co-star, Natalie Ann Jamieson. “The most gorgeous news from the most gorgeous couple!!”

“Sooo happy for you both.. Congratulations”, penned Toby’s former Eastenders colleague, Emma Barton.

Amy’s sister and Girls Aloud singer Kimberly Walsh sent her approval to the happy couple. “The best news”, she wrote lovingly.

Coronation Street actress Julia Goulding also sent her best wishes by commenting, “Yaaaay! Congratulations you two, what excellent wonderful news”.

Toby is best known for playing one of Eastenders’ most gripping villians, Gray Atkins, whereas Amy portrays Emmerdale’s beloved Tracy Metcalfe.

The couple met in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. They quickly hit it off, and when Covid lockdown restrictions took hold in March 2020, the pair decided to take a chance and move in together.

In September 2021, Toby and Amy announced that they were expecting their first child. In December of that same year, they welcomed their daughter, Bonnie, into the world.

Congratulations to the happy couple!