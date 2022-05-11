EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis breaks record on CBeebies show

EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has made an exciting announcement about her latest television appearance and has opened up about the experience.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share that she is the first person to use British Sign Language to host the CBeebies show Bedtime Stories. The news that Rose would host the show broke during Deaf Awareness Week.

With a photo of her on set holding a teddy bear, Rose captioned the post, “Very privileged to be the first to use British Sign Language to read a CBeebies bedtime story”.

“Can Bears Ski? By Raymond Antrobus. The story draws on the author’s own experience to show how isolating it can be for a deaf child in a hearing world. It is illustrated beautifully by Polly Dunbar”.

“To be honest with you, the story made me cry because I can relate to it a lots. And sadly, it is very common for many deaf children. But don’t worry it does have a lovely ending!”.

She concluded the post by saying, “It is currently out on IPlayer”.

Author and activist Katie Piper was among the first people to comment on the post saying, “Excellent! Can’t wait to watch this one with my kids”.

Fans of the star also commented, with one writing, “That’s beautiful Rose you must be very proud xxx”.

A second wrote, “Sounds lovely and with an important message. My children are grown up but I will still be watching this”.

Another added, “My little boy has watched this twice, it started a great conversation between us and now you have another little fan”.

Rose also made history by being the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. She and dance partner Giovanni Pernice won a BAFTA for Must See Moment for one of their dance routines on the show as they paused the music and continued dancing as a tribute to the deaf community.