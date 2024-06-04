EastEnders actor Michael Greco reveals birth of baby boy

Michael Greco has become a dad again!

Congratulations are in order for Michael and his partner Helen Harris as they have welcomed another baby boy into the world.

Michael, who is known for his role as Beppe di Marco in EastEnders, announced the exciting news on social media, admitting he is ‘the happiest man alive’ while sharing his newborn’s sweet name.

Sharing a photo of him and his bundle of joy at the hospital to his 51.6K Instagram followers, Greco confirmed his son’s name is Gianni.

In the caption of the adorable post, Michael wrote, “I am truly grateful to be gifted another beautiful, baby boy. The value of life in today’s world, becomes more and more precious, day by day”.

“The joys of being a father has made me the man I have become. Nothing in this world is more important than our health and happiness and today I am the happiest man alive”.

The soap star closed off by adding, “I have another angel at my side. Gianluca, you have a gorgeous baby brother. Welcome to the world baby Gianni. I love you”.

Many fans and famous faces took to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Michael.

Westlife band member Brian McFadden wrote, “Delighted for you bro xx”, while Waterloo Road actor Max Bowden said, “Congratulations mate!”.

“Oh my goodness! Congratulations to you all- love his [name] too”, added Monarch of the Glen actress Dawn Steele.

Michael revealed he and Helen were expecting their second child together in December by posting a snap of a baby scan.

He shared his excitement to become a dad again in the post’s caption by penning, “Absolutely over the moon to announce another Baby Greco is on the way. My beautiful boy Gianluca cannot wait to see his younger sibling”.

“Thank you God for giving me another miracle baby. See you in June bubba. Xxx”.