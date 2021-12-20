Eamonn Holmes shares sweet snaps as family celebrate Christmas early

Northern Irish presenter Eamonn Holmes is definitely feeling the festive cheer, as he and his family got together this past weekend, to celebrate the Christmas season slightly early.

Taking to social media, the former This Morning presenter shared a number of family photos, as the festivities were in full swing. He also shared a rare glimpse at his first grandchild, Emilia, who was born this past July.

“Big Family Pre Christmas lunch today with my Granddaughter Emilia the Centre of attention,” he sweetly explained in the caption, adding, “We're all feeling very festive stuffed to the Gills”.

In the photo, Eamonn is beaming at the camera wearing an orange Christmas cracker hat, posing with his son Declan, his daughter-in-law Jenny and his new granddaughter Emilia.

Posting to Instagram again on Sunday afternoon, the 62-year-old broadcaster shared a close up shot of baby Emilia looking absolutely adorable in a white knitted hat, with her bright blue eyes and sweet gummy smile on full show.

“Sorry I'm becoming a Baby bore now, but because of The Irish Sea her Grand Pappa doesn't see her as much as he'd like to,” the proud granddad explained, before going on to gush, “Emilia my best little Christmas present ever”.

Eamonn announced the lovely news that he became a grandad while he and wife Ruth were presenting This Morning back in July. “My son Declan and his wife Jenny, they're the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Emilia, who is 7lbs and 6 ounces,” Eamonn sweetly announced live on air.

“That’s my first grandchild,” Eamonn exclaimed, adding, “My mother is a great-grandmother now.

Declan is Eamonn’s eldest child whom he shares with ex-wife Gabrielle, along with his two other grown-up children, Rebecca and Niall. Meanwhile, Eamonn and his current wife Ruth Langsford have one child together, a 19-year-old son named Jack.