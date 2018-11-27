€50 off skincare: Get down to Thérapie’s new clinic in Dundrum

Aesthetic clinics keep our skin glowing and our lips voluminous (if you're into that) – and we're particularly partial to Thérapie Clinic's commitment to an individualised experience coupled with cutting edge expertise.

The aesthetic clinics are opening a brand new branch in Dundrum on Thursday – and it's the perfect opportunity to learn about the science of skincare.

Launching tomorrow at 6pm, the clinic is open to the public, and the first €50 people to arrive will receive a €50 voucher to spend however they please.

Customers can shop great value Christmas skincare sets (the PERFECT gift for the guy or gal who has everything) and book the exclusive new Hydrofacial treatment.

Because who doesn't love clinically proven and luxurious skincare treatments?

The Hydrofacial, a favourite of Victoria’s Secret Angel’s, is perfect if you're looking to refresh your skin – and it doesn't bring with it the downtime of a traditional chemical peel. The Hydrofacial is exclusively available in Dundrum to celebrate the opening and will be available in clinics nationwide in the coming weeks.

Shop brands like Environ, Murad, Dermalogica, Eve Lom and Helio Care while bopping away to a live DJ – with canapes and bubbles on hand of course.

'We're thrilled to be opening in Dundrum Town Centre, it’s a perfect fit for the Thérapie brand,' Thérapie Clinic Director, Katie McGlade said.

'Customers at the launch can use their free €50 vouchers off any of our treatments and products, from laser hair removal to skincare sets for Christmas. Dundrum is one of 13 new openings for Thérapie Clinic this year.'

The new Thérapie Clinic Dundrum is located in Unit 16 on level 3 of Dundrum Town Centre – so it will be dead handy to pop in for your party season facial after doing your Christmas shopping.