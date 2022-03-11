DWTS contestant suffering from Covid to miss upcoming live show

Another week, another Dancing With The Stars contestant isolating due to Covid-19.

This year’s series of DWTS has been riddled with casualties due to coronavirus, as contestants are forced to miss performances while isolating.

This time professional dancer Salome Chachua, who’s paired up with rugby star Jordan Conroy, will have to miss out on Sunday’s show as she’s still recovering from Covid.

All going according to plan though, Salome should be able to jump right back onto the dance floor next week.

Thankfully Jordan won’t be missing out on this week’s performance as he’s temporarily been partnered up with professional dancer Emily Barker. The two will be performing together to Dance Like An Egyptian for the show’s Around The World themed week.

Viewers will also be delighted to hear that Erica Cody’s Ukrainian partner Denys Samson will be returning this weekend and donning his dancing shoes once again, after being forced to miss last Sunday’s show after testing positive for Covid-19.

“He is back thank the lord! I’m so happy to have him back, I missed him so much last week. He’s back and he’s feeling much better so I’m delighted for him,” Erica gushed when speaking to Goss.ie.

Instead, last week Erica danced with professional dancer Ervinas Merfeldas who had previously been paired up with Missy Keating before she was eliminated in week four.

Missy herself also had to miss out of performing earlier on in the series due to Covid, as she was gutted to not be able to perform during the much-loved dedicated dance week. Missy revealed that she would have dedicated her dance to her late grandmother Marie Keating, whom she never got to meet.

Meanwhile, cyclist Nicolas Roche and former Love Island star Matthew MacNabb are among other contestants who had to sit on the sidelines for a week due to contracting Covid-19.