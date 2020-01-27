Dundrum to host Lonely Paws event to help dogs find a forever home

Dundrum Town Centre and the DSPCA are teaming up to host the DSPCA ‘Lonely Paws’ event taking place in the centre from February 8 to 16.

There are hundreds of animals looking for homes across Ireland, and hundreds of willing owners looking to bring a pet into their lives. Dundrum Town Centre and the DSPCA are offering the chance for people to press paws on their pet-less existence and give a lonely bark its perfect furever home. Instead of a human valentine, guests can come along and find their pet palentine, and change their lives for the better in the process.

The DSPCA will be making the initial matches either via the profiles displayed on Level 1 in the centre, or at the adoption parades on Saturday 8, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 between 12-4pm in Town Square. Once you have set eyes on your perfect match, the DSPCA will take you through the next steps to get the adoption process started. It’s a perfect opportunity for people who can offer animals a good home to come along, find the right pet for them and pupgrade both their happiness permanently.

This year marks the DSPCA’s 180th year in operation and what better way to start the anniversary than by a weeklong furrenzy of matching pets with their forever families.

Dundrum Town Centre General Manager Don Nugent said: “We are delighted to partner with the DSPCA and provide a fun, interactive environment allowing pets and owners to be matched thoroughly to prevent dogs being surrendered in the future. We look forward to hosting ‘Lonely Paws’ at Dundrum Town Centre and hopefully help reduce the numbers of animals looking for their home.”

Brian Gillen, CEO of the DSPCA said: “The DSPCA are delighted to be partnering with Dundrum Town Centre for the ‘Lonely Paws’ event. We see pets as part of the family and know how much they enrich our lives. We look forward to meeting lots of potential new pet owners for the animals in our care at Dundrum Town Centre.”