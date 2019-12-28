Duchess of Cambridge pens touching open letter to midwives

The Duchess of Cambridge has penned a heartfelt note to midwives across the United Kingdom.

2020 marks the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, so in honour of the momentous year, Kate has praised the work they do.

Kate shared that she shadowed staff at Kingston Hospital in London which taught her a lot about the work they do.

In her letter, Kate wrote:

“You are there for women at their most vulnerable; you witness strength, pain and unimaginable joy on a daily basis. Your work often goes on behind the scenes, and away from the spotlight. Recently I was privileged enough to witness a small section of it first hand, spending several days at Kingston Hospital’s Maternity Unit.

“Although this was not my first encounter with the care and kindness provided by midwives across the country, it gave me a broader insight into the true impact you have on everybody you help.”

She continued, “Your role in supporting this critical phase of development extends far beyond the complicated task of delivering a baby successfully. The help and reassurance you provide for parents to be and parents of newborns is just as crucial. It goes a long way in building parents’ confidence from the start, with lifelong impact on the future happiness of their children.”

The mum-of-three praised them for being there during such special and life-changing moments in women’s lives.

“I want to thank you for all that you do. It has been a real privilege learning from you so far, and I look forward to meeting and learning from even more of you in the coming years and decades,” she gushed.