DublinTown launch ‘Shop & Drop’ space on Henry Street – great idea!

DublinTown today opened a special family space, Elf in the City and Shop & Drop on Henry Street, right in the heart of the city's Christmas shopping centre. A place for families to take some time out from the hustle and bustle of shopping in the city centre, Elf in the City is located at 17 Henry Street, Dublin 1, just a few doors from Arnotts. As part of the hub, visitors can also drop off their shopping bags with the elves at Shop & Drop. This free service is either for a few hours or overnight, leaving you the flexibility to explore the rest of the city bag free. DublinTown's pop-up opens today, Thursday, 17 th November, each Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for November from 12 pm-6 pm, then seven days a week from December 1 st through to December 23rd from 12 pm-6 pm.

Inside the hub, families will experience a winter wonderland forest. Parents can take a break from shopping with the kids to watch Christmas movies, play games, make Christmas decorations, enjoy arts and crafts, and hear the two-talking reindeer. Critically, Children will be able to write that very important letter to Santa with the help of the elves, before officially posing the letter at the GPO close by.

Elf in The City and Shop & Drop, which are both completely free, offer two important services – a precious break for you and the kids away from the Christmas shopping and a place to securely leave the bulky bags while you continue to shop!

Elf in the City and Shop and Drop are ALL FREE thanks to DublinTown and are part of the city centre's Winter in Dublin campaign.

Those who visit the hub will be able to tap their cards and donate to Little Blue Heroes. This is a charity established by members of An Garda Siochána supporting seriously ill children's families. Last week DublinTown launched the city’s Christmas Lights and proudly announced as this year's Charity partnership with Little Blue Heroes.

DublinTown CEO Richard Guiney spoke at the launch today “Along with locals, people travel from across the country to take in the festive buzz in Dublin. Shop and drop will allow people to visit the city, do some shopping and then head off with friends for a meal or a pint or take in a play or panto. It also allows people to come into the city using public transport or on their bike, do a bit of shopping and drop it off to be minded by the elves.”

Richard adds, “This year will mark the first year since 2019 that we can all look forward to returning to a normal Christmas. So whether you are here to shop, socialise or just see the lights and soak up the atmosphere, everyone is welcome back to the city again.”

DublinTown's Elf in the City and Shop & Drop are open as follows:

November – every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm

December – seven days a week from 12 pm to 6 pm until December 23rd