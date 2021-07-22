Dublin’s ultimate food lovers feast returns – Taste of Dublin is back!

Savour the Moment this September at Taste of Dublin 2021! Why not come share food with friends while making brand new memories over some of the best cuisine the city has to offer. Returning to Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens, Taste will run from Wednesday, September 1st to Sunday, September 5th. This year Taste of Dublin will operate at a reduced capacity, in line with government guidelines; however, additional sessions have been added. The event will now run over five days instead of the usual three. Savour the moment with good food and good friends, tickets from €20 (ex. booking fee) are on sale now from tasteofdublin.ie

Always central to Taste are the culinary talent who take to the Taste Theatre stage and this year is no exception. Over 25 of Ireland’s top Chefs, including Michelin starred additions, have been added to the line-up for 2021. Jordan Bailey of two-starred Aimsir, JP McMahon of Aniar, Galway and Jess Murphy of Kai, Galway join Taste stalwarts Rachel Allen, Kevin Dundon, Aoife Noonan and many more. Other additions include Instagram favourite cookalong hosts Eric Matthews and Trisha Lewis as well as Euro-Toques Gareth Mullins and Gráinne Mullins.

From sophisticated street food to indulgent highend cuisine, Taste of Dublin 2021 will host some of Dublin’s best restaurants offering inspired dishes for every palate. Pickle, Hang Dai, The Salty Buoy by Niall Sabongi, The Chop House, Bites by Kwanghi, The Port House, Jackrabbit, King Sitric and Three Twenty Ice Cream. Each restaurant will offer signature dishes, a showpiece creation that they are best known for, along with a selected menu of their iconic dishes.

Why not experience Taste of Dublin from the luxury of the Fercullen Irish Whiskey VIP Garden running at each session. Upgrade your ticket to skip the queues with fast-track entry to the event and head into the VIP Garden to grab a comfortable spot. Savour every sip of tempting cocktails, join the distillery team for some exclusive masterclasses all while soaking up the atmosphere of the festival.

Looking for a day out with the ladies? We have you covered! In partnership with Dyson, the Style Afternoon promises to be a chic affair at the Friday 12-4 pm session. Time to dust off the high heels and have the perfect excuse to get dressed up while enjoying a glass of bubbles!

Whether you are a serious foodie or just hoping for some inspiration, there will be something for everyone on the Food for Thought stage. Join chefs, food writers and producers as they discuss everything from Hidden Ireland – inspiring talks revealing the country’s hidden food spots, Cookbook Corner – your favourite chef speaking about their go to books, the evolution of street food and much more!

**NEW for 2021** Arts & Culture at Taste of Dublin

Taste of Dublin is not just serious about its food, but also music and entertainment. Taste is delighted to be partnering with Culture Vultures, The Laughter Lounge, and The Gaiety School of Acting to bring performances, comedy, and theatre shows to the festival. Grab a drink, some food, and relax in the stunning Iveagh Gardens for these 30-minute bite-sized morsels of entertainment.

Visitors can enjoy browsing through top Irish artisan producers, including Hot Chip Dublin, The Cupcake Bloke, Ballymaloe Foods and Glowberry. After you have explored and sampled your way around, why not sit back, relax with a chic Schweppes cocktail and have the Just Eat Waiter service serve you your dish of choice from one of the Taste restaurants.

Mastercard has partnered with Taste of Dublin to provide contactless payments for attendees throughout the festival.

Using the Government's most current guidance, organisers will adapt the event to run in accordance with any restrictions in place at that time while still maintaining the much-loved Taste format.

With some sessions already sold out and reduced capacity, tickets for Taste of Dublin are already in high demand. Book now at tasteofdublin.ie

2021 Taste Chefs:

Rachel Allen – Ballymaloe House

Jordan Bailey – Aimsir

Jess Murphy – Kai

JP McMahon – Restaurateur & Author

Kevin Dundon – Dunbrody House

Eric Matthews – Content Creator & Previously Head Chef at Chapter One

Gareth Mullins – The Marker Hotel & Head of Euro-Toques Ireland

Aoife Noonan – Multi-award-winning pastry chef & aoifenoonan.ie

Gráinne Mullins – Grá Chocolates

Graham Herterich – The Cupcake Bloke

Trisha Lewis – Trisha’s Transformation

Holly White – Vegan Chef & Holly.ie

Kwanghi Chan – Bites By Kwanghi

Holly Dalton – Conbini Condiments & The Thing About Dublin podcast

Erica Drum – Chef, Food Stylist & Cookery Teacher

Lily Ramirez Foran – Picado Mexican Party

Edward Hayden – School of Cookery

Conor Spacey – FoodSpace Ireland

Nicola Curran Zammit – Two Cooks, Sallins

Tom Flavin – Chef & Food Consultant

Chris Starr – Dunraven Arms, Limerick

2021 Taste Restaurants: