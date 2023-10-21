Dublin city to come alive in 4-day festival to celebrate the New Year

Dublin City will come alive in celebratory style as New Year’s Festival Dublin returns, bigger and better than ever. Taking place over 4 days this year from 29th December 2023 through to 1 January 2024, the festival brings together some of Ireland’s best talents for a host of spectacular events set to take place across the city in 3 iconic venues. Subject to licence.

This year, experience the 4-day New Year’s Festival Dublin in the stunning surrounds of Dublin Castle, the historical National Museum of Ireland – Decorative Arts & History, Collins Barracks and the award-winning architectural space Meeting House Square, in the heart of Temple Bar.

This week, New Year’s Festival Dublin has announced the first line up of acts for a selection of the events set to take place – with many more events to be announced!

Following the announcement, Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, said: “Fáilte Ireland is thrilled to announce the return of New Year’s Festival Dublin for 2023. Working with our partners in the Office of Public Works, we are planning a spectacular four-day programme of music, entertainment, and fun for all the family this year in some of Dublin’s most iconic venues. Festivals are essential drivers of tourism revenue which is why it’s so important that we continue to create unique and engaging experiences to attract visitors and position Dublin as a must-visit city to ring in the new year. NYF Dublin is a flagship event in Fáilte Ireland’s Winter in Dublin programme and we are looking forward to announcing more acts and performers for the festival over the coming weeks.”

Rosemary Collier, Head of Heritage and Capital Works Delivery at the Office of Public Works said: “The OPW is proud to look after Ireland’s rich national heritage portfolio and we want to share that with as wide an audience as possible. Dublin Castle is the beating heart of Ireland’s capital through the centuries and has witnessed so many seminal events in Irish history. It is an iconic place where we welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors each year and it presents a great setting to celebrate the transition from 2023 to 2024, listening to a star line-up of Irish bands and musicians.”

Saturday, December 30th

Celebrate on December 30th at the National Museum of Ireland – Decorative Arts & History, Collins Barracks – with live performances across 3 stages from headliner Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin Beats with special guests Chasing Abbey, Ryan Mack, Jen Payne, HamsandwicH, R.S.A.G, Sinead White, Chubby Cat and DJs Emma Power, Shelly Gray & Fergal D'Arcy. Tickets from €29.90 including booking fee on sale this Thursday October 26th. Over 18s event.

Sunday, December 31st

Rising Irish artists Moncrieff, Lea Heart and Lucy Gaffney have been announced for the Midnight Moment Matinee on December 31st in Dublin Castle. Share a magical moment on New Year’s Eve together with family and friends at the very special earlier countdown event for all ages. Children will be enchanted as they ring in the new year in the stunning surroundings of Dublin Castle with some of Ireland’s best musicians. Tickets on sale this Thursday October 26th at 9am priced €22.90 including booking fee for a family of up to 2 adults and 2 children with €7.90 for additional / individual matinee tickets. Maximum 4 people with minimum 1 parent/guardian.

Monday, January 1st

After welcoming in the New Year, make it a full day of celebrations with family and friends and hop between concerts across two venues Dublin Castle and Meeting House Square. Join the festivities at New Year’s Day Concert in Dublin Castle with live performances from Jerry Fish, Dublin Gospel Choir, Code Of Behaviour & The New Brass Kings.

Experience some of Ireland’s best traditional and folk musicians in Meeting House Square at the New Year’s Day Concert on 1 January 2024 with performances from Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O'Reilly, Dani Larkin, Niamh Bury and Sola. Both of these events are free, non-ticketed family friendly events.

Many more events to be announced soon. Visit www.nyfdublin.com and www.visitdublin.com.