All flights resume at Dublin Airport after confirmed drone sighting

Dublin airport was brought to a stand still this morning with all flights cancelled temporarily.

Dublin Airport has since confirmed that all flights are now resuming as normal.

The suspensions were due to a confirmed sighting of a drone in Dublin Airport's airspace.

Flight operations have now resumed @DublinAirport following an earlier drone sighting. We apologise for any inconvenience. The safety and security of passengers is always our key priority. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 21, 2019

'Flight operations have now resumed @DublinAirport following an earlier drone sighting.'

'We apologise for any inconvenience.'

'The safety and security of customers is our key priority at all times,' reads a post on the Dublin Airport Twitter page.

The safety and security of customers is our key priority at all times. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 21, 2019

'For safety reasons we are temporarily suspending flight operations @DublinAirport due the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield,' they tweeted.

'Passengers should contact their airline's website for flight updates.'

'We will post updates here when they become available.'

For safety reasons we are temporarily suspending flight operations @DublinAirport due the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield. Passengers should contact their airline's website for flight updates. We will post updates here when they become available. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) February 21, 2019

There was massive disruption at Gatwick airport in December, disrupting the travel plans of 140,000 passengers,after someone flew a drone into the airspace.

According to The Evening Standard, that incident was the work of a 'disgruntled employee.'

'Police believe either a current or former employee was behind the December 19 incident,' said a source.